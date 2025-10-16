Chiquita Brings Immersive Brand Experiences and Innovation to IFPA 2025

October 17–18, International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Chiquita is proud to return to the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show, bringing the vibrant spirit of the Tropics to Anaheim with a bold, interactive booth experience that blends innovation, purpose, and play. Designed to spark joy and meaningful connections, Chiquita's presence at Booth #2139 invites attendees to explore the brand's latest initiatives through immersive activations, fresh flavors, and sustainability storytelling.

This year's booth will feature a dynamic lineup of activations that celebrate Chiquita's legacy while showcasing its forward-thinking approach:

Immersive Activations

Kinect "Banana Generator" Experience: Step into a motion-sensor zone with Banana Man and create your own personalized banana animation.

Step into a motion-sensor zone with Banana Man and create your own personalized banana animation. Pink Room & Charging Lounge: A dedicated space celebrating Chiquita's global Small Change, Big Differenc e breast cancer awareness campaign, complete with free charging stations and educational touchpoints.

A dedicated space celebrating Chiquita's global e breast cancer awareness campaign, complete with free charging stations and educational touchpoints. Miss Chiquita Photo Op: Snap a selfie with the iconic Miss Chiquita.

Snap a selfie with the iconic Miss Chiquita. Pop Art Showcase: Discover bold, colorful artwork inspired by Chiquita's creative collaborations.

Taste the Tropics

Visitors can enjoy fresh sampling throughout the show, including blueberry lemon–glazed banana bread, banana smoothies, banana pudding, chef-crafted passed hors d'oeuvres (limited hours).

Sip & Connect

A Barista Bar featuring espresso, cappuccino and cortadito for a taste of global hospitality.

Spotlight on Sustainability & Innovation

A looping Behind the Blue Sticker video featuring Yelloway will highlight Chiquita's long-term commitments to sustainability, responsible farming and innovation across the banana industry.

Meet the Team

Chiquita's experts and brand ambassadors will be on-site to:

Share insights on category leadership and consumer trends

Discuss new sustainability and marketing initiatives

Foster relationships with buyers, retailers, and industry leaders

"IFPA is a cornerstone event for our industry, and we're thrilled to bring the full spirit of Chiquita to Anaheim," said Juliana Furlan, Director of Marketing, Chiquita North America. "From our Small Change, Big Difference campaign to joyful, tech-forward experiences, we're here to connect, inspire, and shape the future of fresh produce together."

Join Us at Booth #2139

Chiquita invites all IFPA attendees to experience the Tropics, meet the team and discover what's new from Chiquita at IFPA 2025.

To learn more about Chiquita, visit www.chiquita.com. Learn more about what's Behind the Blue Sticker at www.chiquitabrands.com.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior-quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the "Behind the Blue Sticker" initiative.

Recently named one of America's Most Loved Brands by Newsweek, this recognition underscores Chiquita's strong emotional connection with consumers and its long-standing reputation for trust and quality. Chiquita's iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, and provide a source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chiquita Brands International, Inc.

Mari Naranjo, [email protected]