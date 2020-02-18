Chipotle Celebrates Hockey Fans With BOGO Offer

Fans who wear hockey jerseys in-restaurant on Feb. 21 can score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ --- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today a "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" program that will offer a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) deal on entrées or kid's meals to in-restaurant diners wearing a hockey jersey on Friday, Feb. 21. The promotion will celebrate Canadian hockey fans as teams around the country continue their push for the 2020 playoffs.

Suit up and Score at Chipotle

"Hockey is more than just a sport, it's a way of life. At Chipotle, we share that same level of passion when it comes to our fresh ingredients and classic cooking techniques," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to give the hockey community a special opportunity to enjoy our real food while they support their favorite teams."

The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to ten free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item (including a kid's meal) of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. Valid only on February 21st, 2020. Redeemable in-restaurant only at participating Canada locations; not valid for catering, online or delivery orders. The promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

