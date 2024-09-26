CHIP Mortgage Trust Issues $175 million of Medium Term Notes

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - CHIP Mortgage Trust ("CMT" or the "Trust") today announced that it has concluded the sale of $175 million of senior medium term notes (the "Notes"). The dealer syndicate for the sale was led by Scotiabank and RBC Capital Markets and included BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial Markets and TD Securities. The Notes have a coupon of 4.244%, are rated AAA (sf) by DBRS Limited and have an expected final payment date of January 28, 2030.

CMT will use the proceeds of this issue to refinance outstanding indebtedness, acquire mortgages originated by HomeEquity Bank, and fund ongoing operations.

"Strong investor support has resulted in another very successful issue of medium term notes by CHIP Mortgage Trust" said Atul Chandra, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, HomeEquity Bank. "HomeEquity Bank's exceptional operating and financial results as Canada's leading provider of reverse mortgages resonated well with investors and drove very strong demand for these Notes. Medium term notes are, and will continue to be, a key source of funding for our rapidly growing reverse mortgage business."

Forward-Looking Statements

CMT from time to time makes written and verbal forward-looking statements about business objectives, operations, performance, and financial condition, including, in particular, forecasted mortgage origination growth, future use of medium term notes as a source of funding, as well as the likelihood of its success in developing and expanding its business. Forward–looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "should", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "may" and "could". These statements may be included in CMT's annual and quarterly reports, regulatory filings, press releases, presentations and other communications. These forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of CMT. The uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, credit and underwriting risk, fluctuating interest rates, asset quality and rates of default, legal and regulatory risk, derivative related risk and reliance on relationships with financial institutions, as well as those factors discussed in the documents filed on SEDAR+. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CMT does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

About CHIP Mortgage Trust

CMT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HomeEquity Bank which is a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank offering a range of reverse mortgage solutions including the flagship CHIP Reverse Mortgage™ product. The company was founded more than 35 years ago to address the financial needs of Canadians who wanted to access the equity of their top asset – their home. The Bank is committed to empowering Canadians aged 55 plus to live the retirement they deserve, in the home they love. HomeEquity Bank is a portfolio company of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, a global investor that delivers retirement income for 340,000 current and retired teachers in Ontario. For more information, visit www.chip.ca.

SOURCE CHIP Mortgage Trust

For more information: Michael Lomas, VP Treasury, email: [email protected] or cell: 437 348-4752