Chinese Cultural Centre breaks ground on new Asian Garden

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto (CCCGT) is breaking ground on what will be Ontario's largest Asian Garden.

Rendering of the Asian Garden at the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto (CNW Group/The Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto (CCCGT))

Launching the development of the new Asian Garden, the CCCGT is staging a vibrant ground-breaking ceremony this afternoon at 2 p.m. at its facilities in Scarborough. The event is expected to attract over 200 people including a host of federal, provincial, municipal, and foreign dignitaries. Speakers will include Senator Pau Woo; Consul General Luo Weidong, Consulate-General in Toronto, People's Republic of China; North Scarborough M.P. Shaun Chen and M.P.P. Raymond Cho; as well as the Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow.

Scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028, the Asian Garden will be a 1.5-acre, traditionally-designed Chinese garden with flowing water, symbolic rocks, indigenous plants, framed vistas, and hand-crafted pavilions.

First envisioned by the CCCGT in 1994 as part of the development of the Centre's facilities, the Asian Garden will enrich the institution's community role by providing a versatile outdoor space for cultural programming and be a "living classroom" where visitors can explore Chinese horticulture, architecture and philosophy.

"The Garden will serve as a living representation of Chinese heritage, showcasing traditional Chinese landscaping, architecture and horticulture," says Founding Chairman Dr. Ming-Tat Cheung, CCCGT. "This aligns with the mission of the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto."

"The Asian Garden will serve as a symbol of multiculturalism, a valuable one-of-a-kind asset and attraction within the GTA," adds Tony Quan, Chairman of the CCCGT's Garden Project Design Committee. "Its cultural significance, coupled with its educational and tourism appeal will support local businesses and be a source of pride within the Scarborough community."

The ground-breaking ceremony for the Asian Garden symbolized a goal that has been shared by all levels of government. In 2021, the federal and provincial governments, through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan, announced $5.2-million in joint funding to invest in the Asian Garden's development. In alignment with the City of Toronto's goals, the Garden is being built to be a model of sustainable development and an enduring, accessible public green-space.

The construction project is being realized through an equal mix of federal and provincial governments grants and community donations raised from patrons and support from across the GTA region. To date, the CCCGT has received strong financial support from the Chinese community and raised nearly $3-million.

To finance the garden's operations and ongoing maintenance, additional revenue will be generated through CCCGT memberships and donor engagement; cultural programming and events; rentals; partnerships with tourism, government, local businesses and educational institutions.

About the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto (CCCGT)

Founded in 1988, the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto is a non-profit organization and a multicultural, community-hub in Scarborough. The Centre champions Chinese Canadian identity and cultural heritage by providing cultural and community events, educational programming, artistic performances, and language classes.

SOURCE The Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto (CCCGT)

Media contact: Robert MacLean, Balmoral Multicultural Marketing, [email protected], (416) 817-4259