BEIJING, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- This is a report from Xinhua News Agency: China's annual "two sessions" have drawn global attention. In this special coverage of the "two sessions," parliamentarians from around the world share their observations and expectations about the event.

China Trends | Deputy Speaker of Serbia’s National Assembly: Whole-process people’s democracy a role model for international community Speed Speed

In this episode, Marina Ragus, deputy speaker of Serbia's National Assembly, said the "two sessions" are an important window for understanding today's China. Serbia looks forward to listening to and witnessing the voices that China will soon send forth. She noted that whole-process people's democracy is people-centered, always operating around the needs of the broad masses, and this is worthy of appreciation by the international community. For decades, China has proven with concrete actions that this political system is effective and serves as a model for the international community.

SOURCE Xinhua News Agency

Wang Yiqi, [email protected], 18746778652