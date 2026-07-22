China Southern Power Grid Showcases AI Innovations at World AI Conference

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- China Southern Power Grid (CSG) showcased its latest AI-powered power systems and technologies integrating electricity, carbon and computing at the 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai.

Among the highlights was MegaWatt Yunrui, an AI-native distribution network planning agent developed by CSG. In a live demonstration, the system automatically generated a comprehensive distribution network planning report -- including risk assessment and grid topology recommendations -- in just 10 minutes. The solution was named one of the conference's Top 10 Signature Exhibits, becoming the only project from a central state-owned enterprise to receive the distinction.

This year, coordination between computing infrastructure and power systems was included in China's Government Work Report for the first time. As CSG works toward becoming a global leader in electricity, carbon and computing coordination, the company has focused on building a fully proprietary end-to-end technology stack encompassing power-sector foundation models, intelligent robots and digital infrastructure. Among the exhibits were several technologies that the company described as domestic firsts and internationally advanced.

"We have integrated three systems that traditionally operated independently -- electricity, carbon and computing -- to establish China's first industry-level electricity-carbon-computing coordination platform," the company said. Built on the digital power grid, CSG has created a technology architecture spanning computing infrastructure, power-sector foundation models, AI agents and field devices. This end-to-end ecosystem supports the digital transformation of next-generation power grids through intelligent operations and coordinated capabilities across every layer.

At the core of the platform is MegaWatt Multimodal 2.0, a foundation model purpose-built for the power sector. At the application layer, MegaWatt Yunrui serves as an AI-native distribution network planning agent developed to support national energy security and the buildout of next-generation power systems. The company also introduced a range of digital infrastructure innovations, including PowerAtomOS, a proprietary unified operating system for power-sector IoT devices. Designed to provide centralized connectivity and management for hundreds of millions of connected devices, PowerAtomOS supports critical power equipment across virtually every operational scenario within CSG's service area.

CSG said its strategy extends beyond deploying AI applications to building the technological foundation for the next generation of intelligent power systems.

SOURCE China Southern Power Grid

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