China's Weifang, Ecuador's Guaranda ink ties and join hands in COVID-19 fight

WEIFANG, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- A video conference to share experiences of effective fight against the COVID-19 was held on Sept. 11, when a signing ceremony of friendly and cooperative relations between Weifang City in China and Guaranda City in Ecuador also took place, according to the Foreign Affairs Office of Weifang Municipal Government.

The meeting was joint online by representatives from Ecuador's Quito, Guaranda, Shandong's capital city of Jinan and Weifang, including Chinese Ambassador to Ecuador Chen Guoyou, Li Rong, executive vice director with Shandong People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Weifang Mayor Tian Qingying and Guaranda Mayor Luis Medardo Chimbolema.

Weifang experts answered the questions raised by experts on epidemic prevention and control in Guaranda with real-life experiences. Medical experts from both sides also discussed the epidemic situation, preventive measures and therapeutic solutions in depth, and fully shared the experience and practices of epidemic prevention and control.

"After the outbreak of the epidemic in Ecuador, China responded to Ecuador's request with timely assistance," said Chen. "As China and Ecuador mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Weifang City and Guaranda City shared their anti-epidemic experience and established friendly and cooperative ties. This stood witness to the establishment of friendly relations between the two cities, and was also a new starting point for the two cities to deepen friendship and expand cooperation," Chen added. The City of Kites and the City of Seven Hills joined hands and the two sides have strong complementarity in practical cooperation and great potential for people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Luis Medardo Chimbolema expressed his gratitude to Weifang for sharing its anti-epidemic experience. He said that they firmly believe that the establishment of friendly and cooperative relations with Weifang will help Guaranda better achieve epidemic prevention and control goals and set an example for international cooperation in fighting the epidemic.

Tian Qingying said that Weifang would donate 30,000 medical masks to support epidemic prevention and control in Guaranda and wish the city an early victory over the outbreak. The two cities mayors then signed a Letter of Intent for Twinning and Friendly Cooperation during the videoconference.

Caption: China's Weifang, Ecuador's Guaranda ink ties and join hands in COVID-19 fight

Caption: China's Weifang, Ecuador's Guaranda ink ties and join hands in COVID-19 fight

