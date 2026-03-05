OilPrice.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- In October 2025, a high-stakes geopolitical standoff revealed a significant vulnerability in Western industrial security. Analysis of the late 2025 tariff negotiations between Washington and Beijing suggests a specific sequence of events has highlighted how deeply dependent the U.S. remains on a single geopolitical rival for the materials that power its most advanced technologies. Companies mentioned in this release include: REalloys Inc. (ALOY), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD).

The tension peaked when President Trump publicly proposed 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, set to take effect on November 1. Beijing's response was swift and targeted: a quiet threat to restrict or entirely cut off processed rare earth exports to the United States.

By the time the November deadline arrived, the 100% tariffs did not materialize as originally threatened. This pivot underscored a sobering reality that the media often overlooks: China holds strategic leverage that goes far beyond trade surpluses. It controls the midstream processing required for the rare earth metals that keep U.S. fighter jets in the air, missiles on target, and modern industry running.

Experts suggest that a total disruption of this supply chain could cripple Western production lines in a matter of months. This urgent need for domestic capacity is why REalloys (ALOY) has become one of the most strategically significant companies in North America. By the end of 2026, the company is on track to become the first commercial producer of heavy rare earth metals and alloys on the continent, aiming to bridge a gap that has existed for over 40 years.

Warning: America's Most Dangerous Vulnerability Is Hiding In Plain Sight

China controls approximately 90–95% of global rare earth processing. That's not mining…it's processing. That distinction is important because rare earths are not actually rare. They exist in mineable quantities across Canada, the United States, Brazil, Greenland, and elsewhere. The problem is that the West ceded the ability to turn those raw materials into usable metals and magnets roughly 40 years ago.

By establishing an entire midstream processing infrastructure, China now dominates the market. In fact, China is so incredibly dominant in this space that virtually every rare earth magnet used in Western defense systems, vehicles, electronics, and industrial equipment traces back to Chinese processing.

And China maintains a stringent control over its advantage, as it issues rare earth export licenses on a monthly basis. That means Beijing can increase or decrease its exports from one month to the next, using access to these critical materials as a diplomatic lever. Japan has been on the receiving end of this pressure for decades, which is why the Japanese government maintains a strategic stockpile of processed rare earths covering several months of domestic demand, with individual companies maintaining their own reserves on top of that.

The United States maintains zero strategic stockpile of processed rare earths. Europe's stockpile? Also zero. The West's entire industrial and defense base operates on a just-in-time supply chain for the most strategically critical materials on the planet, and it's sourced almost entirely from a geopolitical adversary. It's exactly this vulnerability that REalloys was built to address.

The Billion-Dollar Mistake Everyone Keeps Making

There's a reason billions of dollars in rare earth mining investment haven't made a dent in China's dominance. It's because investment has largely focused on the wrong stage of the supply chain.

Even President Trump has acknowledged this publicly, remarking at the World Economic Forum in Davos that America doesn't have a rare earth problem; it has a processing problem. Elon Musk echoed the same point, noting that there's nothing rare about rare earths except the processing and separating.

Converting rare earth minerals into defense-grade metals and alloys is a ridiculously complex industrial challenge. It involves separating 17 individual rare earth elements through multi-stage solvent extraction…then converting purified oxides into metals at temperatures exceeding 1,200 degrees…then precision alloying to exact specifications across thousands of individual micro-steps…and all of this must be controlled with extreme precision.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) identifies this metallization step as the least developed and most difficult capability to rebuild outside China. It's the kind of expertise that can only be built through years of operational experience…and no amount of money can instantly bypass that timeline.

The facility that REalloys' partner SRC has built in Saskatoon demonstrates just how far ahead the REalloys supply chain has moved.

Where a comparable Chinese facility requires roughly 80 workers running manual operations around the clock, SRC's AI-driven system runs the entire separation process with six people. The AI ingests approximately 5,000 data points on a millisecond basis, producing higher-purity metals with greater efficiency than conventional methods. And it does so without any reliance on Chinese technology.

Years Ahead…And the Gap Is Only Widening

In most industries, a well-funded competitor can close a gap pretty quickly. Not here. In rare earth processing, money alone won't be enough…time and expertise are what matter.

MP Materials (MP), for instance, has raised over $1 billion and partnered with Apple to supply magnets. But MP focuses on light rare earths, which are the elements used in consumer-grade applications like standard EV motors and everyday electronics. Light rare earths cannot be substituted for heavy rare earths in defense and high-performance applications. The physics simply don't allow it.

Magnets used in missile guidance systems, fighter jet engines, and advanced drone platforms require dysprosium and terbium to maintain magnetic strength at extreme temperatures. Without those heavy rare earth additions, the magnets fail.

For a competitor to catch REalloys, it would need to simultaneously secure non-Chinese heavy rare earth feedstock, build commercial-scale separation capability, develop the technology to actually convert raw oxides into usable metal…and then qualify the output with defense customers, a process that alone can take several years. Once a supplier gets qualified and locked into a defense program, replacing them becomes a technical and regulatory challenge that nobody wants to take on. That kind of lock-in only deepens over time.

January 1, 2027, is the hard deadline.

On that date, U.S. defense procurement rules will tighten to the point where Chinese-origin rare earth materials become ineligible for qualifying weapons systems. Every defense contractor that currently relies on Chinese-sourced magnets will need a compliant alternative. The companies that can't deliver will be locked out of the programs that matter most…programs designed to operate for decades, where suppliers are chosen early and rarely replaced.

Forget the supply chain theory. This is a national security emergency hiding behind an industry most people have never thought about. The West already knows it needs to rebuild domestic rare earth processing capability. The real question is whether it can do so before the next crisis forces the issue…or before Beijing decides that the leverage is more valuable exercised than held in reserve.

Many other defense companies are impacted by a shortage of heavy rare earths. Below are a few to keep your eye on:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) remains the backbone of the U.S. defense industrial base, anchored by its leadership in advanced combat aircraft, missile systems, and integrated air and missile defense. The company's F-35 Lightning II program continues to serve as the single largest weapons system program in the world, supplying not only the U.S. military but also a growing list of allied nations.

Beyond fighter jets, Lockheed is deeply embedded in missile defense architecture through systems such as THAAD and PAC-3 interceptors, both of which have seen rising demand amid renewed Middle East and Indo-Pacific tensions.

RTX Corporation (RTX) , formed from the merger of Raytheon and United Technologies, has evolved into one of the most diversified defense and aerospace platforms globally. Its portfolio spans missile defense systems, advanced radars, aircraft engines, avionics, and cybersecurity solutions, giving it exposure across air, land, sea, and space domains.

Raytheon's Patriot missile system remains one of the most widely deployed air defense platforms worldwide and has seen renewed demand amid heightened missile threats. RTX has also benefited from increased orders for interceptors and replenishment contracts, particularly as governments seek to strengthen layered defense systems.

While The Boeing Company (BA) is widely known for commercial aviation, its defense, space, and security division remains a cornerstone of U.S. military procurement. The company manufactures the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, Apache helicopters, and various satellite and space systems critical to U.S. defense infrastructure.

As geopolitical tensions elevate demand for surveillance, refueling capacity, and integrated aerospace systems, Boeing's defense division provides an important stabilizing component to the broader company profile.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) occupies a critical role in high-end aerospace and strategic systems. The company is the prime contractor for the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, one of the most strategically significant modernization programs in the U.S. Air Force's history. That program alone provides decades of potential production and sustainment revenue.

Northrop also leads in unmanned aerial systems, missile defense integration, and space-based sensor technologies. Its exposure to next-generation aerospace and advanced stealth platforms places it at the center of U.S. long-term deterrence strategy.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) combines shipbuilding, combat vehicles, aerospace, and IT systems under one diversified umbrella. The company's Electric Boat division produces Virginia-class submarines and Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines -- programs that anchor U.S. naval deterrence.

Recent submarine contracts extend production visibility well into the next decade, while geopolitical tensions continue to emphasize naval force projection and undersea capability. GD's land systems division, including Abrams tanks and armored vehicles, also benefits from modernization cycles and replenishment orders.

By. Michael Scott

