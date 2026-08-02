China has potential to lead global humanoid robotics: Founder of EngineAI

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- This is a news report from South:

Guangdong has been rolling out the "Beacon Over Lingnan" video series across major online platforms since June 27. The fifth episode features a conversation with Zhao Tongyang, Founder & CEO of EngineAI Robotics Technology Co., Ltd.

Speed Speed

Can China build the world's next iconic humanoid robot? In this episode, Zhao Tongyang explains why bringing humanoid robots into homes is the industry's ultimate goal, why China must develop its own AI capabilities, and why he believes the sector could grow to rival the automotive industry by 2035.

The first season of "Beacon Over Lingnan" comprises 20 episodes across four themes: the economy, culture, sci-tech education and people's well-being. Twenty guests share their reflections on their work and lives, telling stories of Guangdong, the Greater Bay Area and China as a whole from their own perspectives.

SOURCE South

Liu Yi, [email protected], 13622768314