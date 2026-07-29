China Daily: Orchid grower cultivates cross-Strait community

XICHANG, China, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- High in the mountains of Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture in Sichuan province, Peking University finance graduate Liao Yi-ting is blending heritage with high tech to grow an orchid empire and create a thriving future for over 80 local women along the way.

While most entrepreneurs from Taiwan head to the mainland's coastal hubs, Liao chose the southwestern hinterland in 2023. Drawn by Xichang's ideal climate and expanding logistics networks, she established an integrated agricultural company spanning orchid research, production and sales.

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The garden boasts over 100 self-developed varieties and produces over 8 million seedlings annually. The 29-year-old cultivated niche varieties, including oncidium, cattleya, and dendrobium. The highly specialized, tech-driven products have gained popularity in overseas markets.

Among their proudest creations is the Mengxiang, or "dream fragrance", mini oncidium series, a trademark registered in 2016. Notably, the beautiful blooms live up to their name, releasing a distinct, natural scent reminiscent of fresh cream.

Liao's most cherished achievement is the deep bond she built with local women. The base provides stable jobs for female villagers from various ethnic groups.

For 26-year-old Daxi Aji, a local Yi ethnic woman who lives near the plantation and previously worked as a temporary laborer elsewhere, the orchid garden became a turning point.

"The income is better and more stable; it is not as hard as traditional labor," she said. "The job also allows me to care for my family and children."

Ma Xinglan, a 52-year-old Hui ethnic woman who previously worked at a hotel, found her passion in planting. "First it was personal interest; I like growing orchids myself," Ma said.

Speaking of the status of local women within their families, Ma said it couldn't change overnight, but she added, "Thankfully, now I can decide how to spend my income."

"Most Yi women can understand our dialect, but theirs is very difficult to understand and basically needs translation," Ma said. Despite the barriers, the women worked hard together, mastering the complex names and traits of every orchid variety.

Liao is eyeing a bigger market under the blueprint of rural development and agricultural modernization set in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) on the Chinese mainland.

"As long as we persist in independent breeding, we can strengthen our competitiveness," Liao said.

SOURCE China Daily

Zhang Yi, [email protected]