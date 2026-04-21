China Cycle 2026: Elitewheels & evolve - The Lightweight Pursuit Continues

What's Next After the 4.95kg Build?

SHANGHAI, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Last year at China Cycle 2025, Elitewheels and evolve turned heads with a complete build weighing just 4.95kg. Now, the question on everyone's mind: Will the sub - 4.95kg barrier be broken?

The pursuit of lighter, faster, and more aerodynamic innovation never stops.

Elitewheels x evolve

Stay tuned, Elitewheels and evolve will unveil the answer at China Cycle 2026.

Event Details:

Event: China Cycle 2026

Date: May 5–8, 2026

Booth: W5-1316

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre

New Wheelsets for Road, Gravel & TT

At China Cycle 2026, Elitewheels will unveil a range of new wheelsets covering road, gravel, and time trial (TT) disciplines, including:

Multiple wheelsets with 25mm internal width;

The first aerodynamic one-piece road wheelset;

An ultra-light carbon fiber model weighing under 990g per pair;

A 30mm internal width gravel wheelset;

A range of new products are making their debut, offering riders more choices to elevate their cycling experience.

First Aero Gravel Frame: evolve CIMA GR

evolve will debut its first aerodynamic gravel frameset, the CIMA GR Series.

The unpainted size M frame weighs just 750g.

Tested in a wind tunnel at Silverstone, UK (wind speed: 9.7km/h / test speed: 35km/h), the CIMA GR saves a weighted average of 17.28W compared to other brands in its class.

UCI Team Presence Takes Center Stage

Stop by the booth and hear from the athletes who push these products to the limit. UCI professional riders will visit the booth to share their first-hand feedback on the products.

Meet the Brands at China Cycle 2026

Elitewheels and evolve, invite media, distributors, and cycling professionals to visit Booth W5-1316 during China Cycle 2026. For meeting appointments or interview requests, please contact by link:

https://www.elite-wheels.com/2026-china-cycle-meeting-reservation-form/

About Elitewheels

Founded in 2015, Elitewheels is a Chinese high-performance carbon fiber wheelset brand. Elitewheels sponsors multiple UCI teams, including Italian Pro Team Team Solution - NIPPO Rali, and has raced in WorldTour events such as the Tour of Guangxi, Milano - Sanremo, the UAE Tour, and Strade Bianche. Today, Elitewheels is trusted by over 150,000 riders in more than 80 countries.

About evolve

evolve is a cycling brand dedicated to delivering premium carbon fiber framesets to riders worldwide. The brand quickly captured global attention, and its performance and engineering quality have since earned recognition from professional teams. In 2026, evolve sponsors two UCI Continental teams and one UCI Pro Team to compete on the global stage.

SOURCE Elitewheels & evolve

Email: [email protected], website：www.elite-wheels.com, Email: [email protected], website: www.evolvebicycles.com