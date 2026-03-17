NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- American innovator REalloys (ALOY) is bringing rare earth metals, the backbone of critical civilian industries, back to North American soil at a pivotal time for the sector. Companies mentioned in this release include: REalloys Inc. (ALOY), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

Electric vehicles, consumer electronics, industrial robotics, and artificial intelligence infrastructure all critically rely on permanent magnets manufactured from rare earth alloys that North America hasn't been able to produce for decades.

What's at stake are $500 billion in global EV sales, a $1-trillion consumer electronics market, hundreds of billions in industrial automation and robotics, and hundreds of billions more in projected AI infrastructure over the next decade.

At the center of those sectors are companies operating at an extraordinary scale. Tesla delivered 1.8 million EVs last year. Apple shipped more than 220 million iPhones. Amazon runs more than 750,000 robotic units across its logistics network. Microsoft and Google are investing tens of billions of dollars annually into hyperscale AI data centers. These platforms represent trillions of dollars in enterprise value. All of them rely on rare-earth magnet systems.

Global production of the key magnet rare earths totals roughly 70,000 to 80,000 metric tons per year, while the most-prized heavy rare earth output is measured in the low thousands. That is the materials base beneath a multi-trillion-dollar industrial stack.

Before a single magnet can be manufactured, rare earth oxide must be converted into high-purity metal and alloy. That metallization step controls throughput.

For years, North America did not operate that capability at industrial scale.

REalloys has brought critical rare-earth metallization back to North American soil, placing its Euclid, Ohio operation directly upstream of the magnet systems that power a multi-trillion-dollar civilian tech economy.

THE MAGNET SYSTEMS UNDERLYING THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

Rare earth magnets play a foundational role in the modern economy, serving as key components across major technology sectors.

"Rare earth elements are relatively widespread geologically," REAlloys co-founder Tim Johnston told Oilprice in an interview. "What is scarce is the industrial capability to economically separate them into high-purity oxides and then convert them into metals and alloys at scale."

That conversion step determines whether the magnet supply chain works at all. Yet the gap between the size of the industries that depend on it and the small volume of metal that feeds them is enormous.

The downstream markets are enormous. EVs generate hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales. Consumer electronics is a trillion-dollar category. Industrial automation and robotics add another large and growing layer. The enterprise value sitting on top of those sectors runs into the trillions.

Tesla's drivetrains, Apple's hardware ecosystem, Amazon's warehouse robotics, and the broader automation push across manufacturing all depend on high-performance permanent magnets. The premium layer of rare earths is even narrower.

Dysprosium and terbium decide whether a magnet can hold performance under heat, stress, and heavy-duty operating conditions.

That is why the rare earth story doesn't end at the mine. It doesn't even end at oxide. The real leverage appears later, when those materials have to be converted into usable metal, alloyed correctly, and supplied in a form manufacturers can qualify. That is the layer China spent decades consolidating. And it is the layer companies like REalloys (ALOY) are now rebuilding in North America.

IT'S ALL HAPPENING IN OHIO

The company's Euclid facility operates at the hardest step in the rare earth supply chain: metallization. This is the point where rare earth oxides are chemically reduced into high-purity metal and alloyed into the materials manufacturers actually use to produce permanent magnets. It is also the least developed part of the supply chain outside China.

"Metallization is the least developed part of the value chain outside China," Johnston explained. "It requires deep, accumulated operating expertise and process control systems capable of managing complex variables in continuous production. Even with capital and strong execution, replicating that capability typically takes three to seven years or more -- with meaningful technical and qualification risk.""We are solving the hardest part -- proving that rare earth metallization and alloying can be done domestically to the specifications real customers require," Johnston said.

The facility closes the most fragile break in the Western rare earth supply chain: the conversion of oxide into metal. And it is scaling at the same time that domestic supply chain investment is accelerating.

Industrial capacity is now rising to support growing domestic demand. SRC and REAlloys are targeting roughly 400 tonnes of rare earth metal output annually by the end of 2027, rising toward approximately 600 tonnes as Phase 1 scales.

THE RARE EARTH SYSTEM COMES BACK ONLINE

For years, Western governments treated rare earth dependence as a strategic problem that could be solved someday. That posture has changed. The discussion has turned into an industrial buildout.

The recent announcement tied to the REAlloys platform illustrates how quickly the supply chain reconstruction is beginning to take shape. Washington is now directing capital and contracts toward the missing layers of the rare earth system -- particularly the metallization step that converts separated oxides into usable metals and alloys.

The Defense Logistics Agency recently awarded a contract to advance metallothermal production of samarium and gadolinium metals. The project includes engineering design work for a modular facility capable of producing roughly 300 tons per year, a structure intended to be replicated as demand expands.

Federal financing channels are opening at the same time. The Export-Import Bank of the United States has issued a letter of interest for up to $200 million tied to rare earth processing expansion connected to the REAlloys platform, signaling potential large-scale backing for domestic midstream and metallization capacity.

The strategic importance of that capability has drawn attention well beyond the materials sector. Retired four-star General Jack Keane, former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, recently joined the REAlloys board.

His presence reflects a broader shift in how rare earth processing is viewed inside Washington. Metallization is no longer treated as an industrial niche. It is now part of defense planning.

For decades, the hardest step in the rare earth supply chain disappeared from North America. That left China controlling the industrial gate where oxides become metal -- and where magnets begin.

Big tech is dependent on the rare earth industry:

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is the only major US-based manufacturer of memory chips, and they are currently in the middle of a $200 billion expansion in Idaho and New York. This expansion is critical because their next-generation memory, HBM4, is the secret sauce that makes AI accelerators work. The production of these stacked-die chips uses rare earth dopants to maintain signal integrity at extreme speeds, and Micron has already sold out its entire 2026 HBM4 capacity under multi-year contracts.

The stock is currently a "darling" of the AI infrastructure trade, as memory has transitioned from a commodity to a specialized, high-margin component. However, building these "megafabs" is incredibly capital-intensive, and Micron has leaned on $6.1 billion in CHIPS Act grants to stay competitive.

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is currently the strongest rival to NVIDIA in the AI space, and they are doing it by leaning into an "open ecosystem" strategy. At the 2025 OCP Global Summit, they unveiled the "Helios" rack-scale architecture, a modular system co-developed with Meta. Helios is designed to be "circular-ready," meaning it's built so that rare earth magnets and other high-value metals can be easily stripped and recycled when the hardware is decommissioned after its 3-to-5-year life cycle in a data center.

Financially, AMD's stock has been bolstered by its aggressive product roadmap, specifically the Instinct MI400 series GPUs. While NVIDIA has the market share, AMD has the "favored alternative" status among hyperscalers like Google and Microsoft who want to avoid vendor lock-in.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) has reinvented itself as the leader in "Quantum-Centric Supercomputing." Their latest "Kookaburra" quantum processor, which features over 1,300 qubits, requires ultra-pure materials and specialized cryogenic components to function at temperatures colder than outer space.

The stock has seen a steady "slow and steady" climb, as IBM's focus on hybrid cloud and enterprise AI begins to pay off in high-margin consulting contracts. They have a massive "book of business" in generative AI, exceeding $12 billion in late 2025. IBM Research is also a pioneer in "Software-Defined Materials," where they use AI to predict how new alloys will behave before they are even synthesized in a lab.

Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) "Sovereign AI" initiative is the company's biggest growth engine in 2026. They are building a global network of "Dedicated Regions"--smaller, secure data centers that allow governments and defense agencies to run AI workloads locally. Oracle now performs "Mineral Audits" for their OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) servers, using blockchain to verify that the rare earth elements in their hardware are ethically sourced or recycled.

The company has been a standout performer, recently hitting new highs as Oracle's cloud business continues to gain market share from larger rivals. They've successfully positioned themselves as the "adult in the room" for enterprise AI, focusing on security and data residency. Their data centers also feature closed-loop cooling systems that don't evaporate local water resources.

META (NASDAQ: META) has undergone a radical transformation, moving from a social media giant to a dominant "circular AI architect." By early 2026, the company has effectively solved the "Capex vs. Sustainability" puzzle that plagued its peers. Rather than simply buying hardware, Meta is now designing it to be "mined" internally.

Meta's primary weapon in the mineral war is the Helios rack-scale architecture, co-developed with AMD and open-sourced through the Open Compute Project (OCP) in late 2025. Unlike traditional servers, Helios is designed for "Molecular Disassembly." It uses modular "snap-in" AI accelerators--specifically a custom variant of the AMD Instinct MI450--that allow Meta's recovery labs to extract high-purity neodymium magnets from cooling systems and erbium-doped components from optical transceivers in minutes rather than hours.

By. Michael Kern

Oilprice Intelligence brings you the inside view on where the next gains will come from, breaking down the market's biggest growth driver with analysis from veteran oilmen and experts. Click here to get this crucial intel for free

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