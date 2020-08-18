Chili Piper Raises $18 Million to Connect Remote Sales Teams to Customers Instantly

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Chili Piper, the leader in Inbound Revenue Acceleration, today announced that it has raised $18 Million in Series A funding led by Base10 Partners with participation from Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund, and Flashpoint Venture Capital. TJ Nahigian, General Partner at Base10, will join the company's Board of Directors. With this new capital, Chili Piper plans to invest in product capabilities to enable remote sales teams to work more effectively and respond to buyer behavior instantly. The company also plans to expand its sales and marketing efforts to address the $100B+ CRM market and serve customers worldwide.

Founded in 2016 by a husband and wife duo, Alina and Nicolas Vandenberghe, Chili Piper started solving the frustrations of calendaring or scheduling between sales representatives and potential customers, and has evolved into a full suite of solutions to connect inbound opportunities to sellers instantly. Chili Piper Meetings synchronizes buyer and seller calendars allowing appointments to be booked instantly with ease -- keeping reps busy and buyers on track to close. It also enables buyers to be connected to available reps via voice or video instantly ensuring a continuous buyer experience and journey.

"Our product suite at Chili Piper is the beginning of a major evolution in how people connect with customers. Since Salesforce moved customer data to the Cloud, we are connecting cloud collaboration to sales force automation--we call this Instant Inbound." said Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO and co-founder of Chili Piper. "We are excited to partner with both Base10 and Gradient, both experts in automation and AI, to further invest in our goal to connect buyers and sellers instantly."

"While software has eaten the world, automation is the practice of putting that software into the hands of the next generation of workers. Chili Piper perfectly fits our thesis around leveraging software and cloud solutions to automate tedious tasks," said TJ Nahigian, General Partner at Base10 Partners. "We see the next generation of sellers demanding solutions to instantly connect them to buyers and shortening the time to close. In a more remote working world, we're always connected and our go-to-market software solutions should take advantage of this new phenomenon."

Customers of Chili Piper include Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intuit and Hewlett Packard and startups such as Zenefits and Monday.com. These customers leverage Chili Piper's instant inbound solution daily across thousands of sales representatives.

"Salesforce.com has failed to meet the needs of the modern seller. Inputting data into Salesforce is difficult, tedious, and feels archaic." said Darian Shirazi, General Partner at Gradient Ventures. "Chili Piper's Instant Inbound solution transforms the modern seller experience allowing reps to instantly book meetings with customers, input sales activity directly through GSuite, and focus on closing deals without switching between your CRM and inbox. We're excited to partner with Nicolas and Alina on their journey to make the buyer's journey instantly gratifying."

“We are very impressed by the progress achieved by the team since our seed round. Chili Piper’s mission of enabling remote sales is very timely given the global shift in working and sales patterns and we are confident that this round will fuel the further expansion of its market leading enterprise software suite,” said Michael Szalontay, Flashpoint Managing Partner.

About Chili Piper

Founded in 2016, Chili Piper is the leader in Inbound Revenue Acceleration, with a mission to reinvent the system of action for revenue teams - their calendar and inbox. Chili Piper automates the antiquated processes in scheduling and email that cause unnecessary friction and drop-off in the sales process – resulting in increased productivity and conversion rates throughout the funnel.

Companies like Square, Twilio, QuickBooks Intuit, Spotify, and Forrester use Chili Piper to create an amazing experience for their leads, while converting double the amount of leads into held meetings. Chili Piper is a fully distributed company leveraging global talent with employees in 40 cities across 15 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.chilipiper.com/

About Base10 Partners

Base10 is a San Francisco-based early-stage venture firm investing in Automation for the Real Economy. Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, the firm invests in technology companies that are bringing automation to sectors of the Real Economy, including industrial logistics, consumer logistics, restaurants, financial services, and sales & customer service. Portfolio companies include ThePillClub, Virtual Kitchen Company, Acquire, PopMenu, and others. Connect via base10.vc .

About Gradient Ventures

Gradient Ventures is Google's AI-focused venture fund - investing in and connecting early-stage startups with Google's resources, innovation, and technical leadership in artificial intelligence. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, allowing companies to take advantage of the latest techniques so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint (https://flashpointvc.com/) is an international technology investment firm that manages equity and debt funds. Flashpoint VC invests in international software companies with proven business models, launched by founders originating from Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Baltics, Finland and the CIS. It focuses on B2B/B2C SaaS solutions in the initial revenue stage (Series A). Flashpoint team includes 21 professionals working at local offices in Budapest, London, Riga, Tel Aviv and Warsaw.

SOURCE Chili Piper

Related Links

https://www.chilipiper.com

