Children in need around the world to receive 415,000 gift-filled shoeboxes from Canadians

2022 total includes boxes packed online through PackaBox.ca option available year-round

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Despite the challenges posed by inflation, shortages, and the conflict in Ukraine, Canadians lovingly packed 415,072 shoeboxes with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and many other items during the 2022 Samaritan's Purse shoebox campaign, Operation Christmas Child. That's an increase of more than 1,000 shoebox gifts over 2021's total.

Distribution of shoeboxes around the world has already begun. During the next few weeks, children in Ukraine, the Philippines, Central America, and western Africa will be receiving shoeboxes packed by caring Canadians.

The 415,072 boxes donated in 2022—including tens of thousands of boxes packed online at PackaBox.ca—were part of a worldwide total of nearly 10.6 collected in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Finland, South Korea, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

"We are so grateful for the generosity of Canadians," said Kendra Shields, director of Operation Christmas Child. "These gift-filled shoeboxes are a tangible expression of God's love and will provide joy and hope to children, many of whom have never received a gift before."

Many children who receive shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child's 12–lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey. This voluntary program teaches children about the Christian faith. Since 2009, more than 26 million children have participated in the program. Every child who graduates is given a New Testament in their language.

Year-Round Option:

Thousands of Canadians are taking advantage of Operation Christmas Child's internet option that enables them to pack shoeboxes year-round at PackaBox.ca. Canadians can choose shoebox gift items while also uploading personal notes and photos.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and hand-delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in over 170 countries hurt by war, poverty, natural disaster, disease, and famine. This year, Samaritan's Purse collected its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.

Operation Christmas Child is a program of Samaritan's Purse Canada, a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides Operation Christmas Child, our initiatives include providing safe water, vocational skills, and agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse Canada

For further information: News Media Inquiries: Frank King, News Media Relations Manager, 403-990-0161 (mobile), [email protected]