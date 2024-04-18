Chicago based AiRo Digital Labs acquires Cloudaction to create Top 10 fastest growing AI & Cloud consulting firm in the US

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a move poised to create Top 10 fastest growing AI & Cloud consulting firms in the US, AiRo Digital Labs (AiRo), a well-known Chicago based provider of transformative AI and Cloud solutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of Cloudaction, a prominent cloud solutions provider with significant capabilities in Salesforce, ServiceNow, BMC suite, Microsoft Azure and many other advanced skills in the Cloud and AI space. This acquisition reaffirms AiRo position at the forefront of AI & cloud management, bringing together hundreds of Cloudaction employees globally within AiRo's Cloud practice.

Since its founding 6 years ago in the suburbs of Chicago, AiRo has literally bootstrapped its way to become a global tech company and a pioneer in of the AI@scale revolution enabling businesses to adopt AI, Voice, Computer Vision, Automation, Data, Cloud, CyberSecurity and other emerging technologies. AiRo has received multiple awards from Forbes, Inc5000, Crain's Chicago, HFS and most recently Great Place to Work certification

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AiRo, Dev Singh said, "This strategic move marks a new chapter in the amazing growth journey of AiRo and positions us as a leading force in AI & Cloud consulting space." Samir Kumar, Co-founder and President of Cloudaction, echoed the sentiment, "Joining forces with AiRo creates a supercharged AI & Cloud consulting powerhouse".

AiRo Digital Labs, a Forbes and Inc. 5000 listed, Chicago-based global technology services provider, is a trusted partner for companies seeking transformative AI and Cloud solutions. Leveraging our deep expertise, extensive industry knowledge, and global reach, we deliver a comprehensive suite of services across Strategy, Technology, Operations, and more, fostering an environment of shared success and creating tangible value for our clients, employees, shareholders, partners, and communities.

Cloudaction is a leading cloud solutions provider with a comprehensive suite of services and it's own IP and platform, offering businesses a comprehensive suite of tools to manage, optimize, and secure their cloud infrastructure. Cloudaction's platform empowers businesses to gain control, save costs, and ensure compliance.

