Chevron Canada voluntarily relinquishes offshore permits on Canada's west coast

CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Chevron Canada Limited (Chevron) is voluntarily relinquishing 19 offshore oil and gas permits on Canada's west coast within the Scott Islands marine National Wildlife Area and the Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs Marine Protected Area (MPA).

"Chevron is continually assessing its portfolio and has been in communication with Natural Resources Canada since 2020 on the opportunity to contribute to the Government of Canada's international marine conservation targets," said Christopher Mazerolle, president, Chevron Canada. "We have been safely and responsibly developing Canada's onshore and offshore oil and gas resources for 85 years, and remain committed to providing the affordable, ever-cleaner energy Canada needs."

The 19 offshore oil and gas permits are an estimated 5,700 square kilometres that overlap portions of federal marine-protected areas offshore British Columbia.

The relinquishment of these permits ensures that the Scott Islands marine National Wildlife Area and the Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs Marine Protected Area (MPA) continue to fully count towards the Government of Canada's international marine conservation targets.

