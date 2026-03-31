Chestertons Selects RESAAS to Power Global Referral Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that Chestertons Global, one of the world's most established and internationally recognized real estate brands, has adopted RESAAS to support and enhance global referral platform.

Founded in 1805, Chestertons operates in leading residential and commercial markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. With a client base that spans continents and a growing volume of cross-border transactions, Chestertons continues to invest in technology that strengthens collaboration, transparency, and service consistency on a global scale.

By selecting RESAAS, Chestertons' agents gain access to a centralized, data-driven referral ecosystem designed specifically for international real estate transactions. The platform enables agents to identify trusted referral partners, track referral activity, and manage cross-border client introductions with greater efficiency and accountability.

"Chestertons is a truly global brand, and our clients increasingly expect seamless service regardless of geography," said Parikshat Chawla, Head of Global Operations at Chestertons. "RESAAS provides the infrastructure we need to support high-quality referrals across borders, while reinforcing the collaborative culture that defines our network worldwide."

RESAAS is widely used by leading brokerages and global real estate organizations to manage referrals, improve agent productivity, and generate measurable insights from referral activity. Its analytics and reporting tools allow firms to better understand referral flows, recognize top-performing agents, and ensure clients are consistently matched with qualified professionals in international markets.

"Chestertons' global footprint and heritage make it an ideal partner for RESAAS," said James Huang, Managing Director of RESAAS. "As cross-border real estate activity continues to grow, our platform helps iconic brands like Chestertons turn referrals into a strategic advantage."

The collaboration underscores Chestertons' ongoing commitment to innovation while preserving the values of trust, expertise, and local market knowledge that have defined the brand for more than two centuries.

"Global adoption of the RESAAS referral platform is accelerating, with international companies such as Chestertons recognizing that high quality data is essential to success." added Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS.

Under the terms agreement, RESAAS receives compensation comprising of 1) setup and configuration fee, and 2) recurring monthly enterprise license fee.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

About Chestertons Global

Chestertons Global is a network of leading international real estate companies. The firm sits within the wider Chestertons brand which was established in the UK in 1805.

Chestertons Global is committed to its long-standing heritage of providing exceptional service to its clients across the globe. The firm has enjoyed a legacy of success and now has a strong global network in more than 20 countries. With a rich history of more than 220 years and a wealth of experience in global real estate, the business oﬀers a comprehensive range of client services, from property sales and lettings to commercial services and investment advisory. In line with its founding principles, Chestertons Global actively supports charitable initiatives and community projects, reflecting its dedication to making a positive, long-term impact on the communities it serves through the Chestertons Foundation, a non-profit charitable organisation.

https://www.chestertons.com/

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.

For further information please contact: Tom Rossiter, CEO, RESAAS Services Inc., Email: [email protected], Website: www.resaas.com