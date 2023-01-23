CHESSWOOD RENEWS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID AND AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood") (TSX: CHW) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to conduct a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to enable it to purchase up to 1,033,781 of its 17,802,179 common shares ("Common Shares") outstanding, representing approximately 10 per cent of Chesswood's public float of 10,337,818 Common Shares as of January 13, 2023. The average daily trading volume of Chesswood for the past six months was 5,272, and a maximum of 1,318 Common Shares (being approximately 25% of the average daily trading volume during the preceding six months) may be purchased by Chesswood on any one day under the NCIB, except where purchases are made in accordance with "block purchases" exemptions under applicable TSX policies.

The NCIB will commence on January 25, 2023, and will terminate on the earlier of January 24, 2024, the date Chesswood completes its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid filed with the TSX or the date of notice by Chesswood of termination of the bid.

Chesswood previously sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 980,230 of its outstanding Common Shares in connection with its existing normal course issuer bid. Chesswood repurchased 453,612 of its shares under the existing normal course issuer bid at an average cost of $12.57 per share. Chesswood believes that the market price of the Common Shares at certain times may be attractive and that the purchase of Common Shares from time to time would be an appropriate use of its funds in light of potential benefits to remaining shareholders.

Chesswood also announces that on January 20, 2023 it entered into an automatic share purchase plan agreement (the "ASPP") with a broker to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when Chesswood normally would not be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Before entering into a blackout period, Chesswood may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by Chesswood prior to the blackout period in accordance with TSX rules and the terms of the ASPP. The terms of the ASPP have been pre-cleared by the TSX. Outside of these pre-determined blackout periods, Common Shares will be purchased in accordance with management's discretion.

Chesswood will make purchases on the open market through the facilities of the TSX in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX or alternative trading systems in Canada. The price that Chesswood will pay for any such Common Shares will be the market price of such Common Shares on the TSX at the time of acquisition. Common Shares purchased under the bid will be cancelled following purchase.

About Chesswood Group Limited

Through three wholly-owned operating subsidiaries in the United States and five operating subsidiaries in Canada, two of which are wholly-owned, Chesswood Group Limited is a North American specialty finance company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood Group Limited's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CHW.

