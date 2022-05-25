Chesswood Group Limited Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of Waypoint Investment Partners Inc.

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited (TSX: CHW) ("Chesswood"), a publicly traded North American specialty finance company, and Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. ("Waypoint"), a Toronto based investment fund and private client investment manager, are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced acquisition of Waypoint through Chesswood Capital Management Inc.

As consideration for the transaction, Chesswood paid $1,589,610 in cash and issued 150,983 Chesswood common shares.

About Waypoint Investment Partners Inc.

Waypoint Investment Partners Inc. is a Toronto-based investment manager that services high net worth individuals, family offices, investment advisors, foundations and institutional clients. With a team of 12 experienced industry professionals, Waypoint delivers proprietary products and services. Waypoint is a member of the Portfolio Management Association of Canada and is registered as an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in several Canadian provinces. To learn more, visit www.waypointinvestmentpartners.com.

About Chesswood Group Limited

Through three wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United States and five subsidiaries in Canada, two of which are wholly-owned, Chesswood Group Limited is a North American specialty finance company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Colorado-based Pawnee Leasing Corporation, founded in 1982, finances a highly diversified portfolio of commercial equipment leases and loans through relationships with over 600 brokers in the United States. Tandem Finance Inc. provides financing in the U.S. through the equipment vendor channel. In Canada, Blue Chip Leasing Corporation has been originating and servicing commercial equipment leases and loans since 1996. Vault Credit Corporation specializes in equipment leases and commercial loans across Canada, allowing for customizable financing solutions while catering to a wide spectrum of credit tiers, equipment types and sectors by offering industry-leading service levels, experienced underwriters and account administrators. Blue Chip and Vault Credit operate through a nationwide network of more than 60 brokers. Vault Home was launched in September 2021 and focuses on providing home improvement and other consumer financing solutions in Canada. Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, with the mission to help Canadians own automobiles, seeks to create sustainable long-term competitive advantages through personalized partnerships with dealers, innovative products, the use of industry-leading data and analytics, and leading collection practices. Chesswood Capital Management and Chesswood Capital Management USA provide private credit alternatives to investors seeking exposure to lease and loan receivables, including those originated by Chesswood subsidiaries.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood Group Limited's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CHW.

To learn more about Chesswood Group Limited, visit www.ChesswoodGroup.com.

The websites of Chesswood Group Limited's operating businesses are:

www.PawneeLeasing.com www.BlueChipLeasing.com www.TandemFinance.com www.VaultCredit.com





