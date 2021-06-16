Chesswood Group Limited Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited (TSX: CHW) today announced the voting results for its 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting (the "2021 Shareholders Meeting") held on June 15, 2021. A total of 9,010,350 shares (approximately 50.4% of the 17,881,881 voting shares eligible to be voted at the 2021 Shareholders Meeting) were represented in person or by proxy.

Each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 4, 2021 were elected as Directors of Chesswood Group Limited at the 2021 Shareholders Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes cast in respect of the election of the Directors are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Clare R. Copeland 8,910,530 99.981 1,650 0.019 Robert J. Day 8,910,428 99.980 1,752 0.020 Jeff Fields 8,911,230 99.989 950 0.011 Ryan Marr 8,910,428 99.980 1,752 0.020 Edward Sonshine 8,911,880 99.997 300 0.003 Frederick W. Steiner 8,910,428 99.980 1,752 0.020 Daniel Wittlin 8,911,078 99.988 1,102 0.012 Rags Davloor 8,909,530 99.970 2,650 0.030

Shareholders also re-appointed BDO Canada LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, receiving 99.993% of the votes cast.

About Chesswood Group Limited

Through two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United States and two subsidiaries in Canada, Chesswood Group Limited is North America's only publicly traded commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. Colorado-based Pawnee Leasing Corporation, founded in 1982, finances a highly diversified portfolio of commercial equipment leases and loans through relationships with over 600 independent brokers in the United States. Tandem Finance Inc. provides financing in the U.S. through the equipment vendor channel. In Canada, Blue Chip Leasing Corporation has been originating and servicing commercial equipment leases and loans since 1996, and today operates through a nationwide network of more than 50 independent brokers. Vault Credit Corporation specializes in equipment leases and commercial loans across Canada, allowing for customizable financing solutions while catering to a wide spectrum of credit tiers, equipment types and sectors by offering industry-leading service levels, experienced underwriters and account administrators.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood Group Limited's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CHW.

To learn more about Chesswood Group Limited, visit www.ChesswoodGroup.com.

The websites of Chesswood Group Limited's operating businesses are:

www.PawneeLeasing.com www.BlueChipLeasing.com www.TandemFinance.com www.VaultCredit.com

NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

SOURCE Chesswood Group Limited

For further information: Investor Relations: Phone: 416-386-3099 Email: [email protected]; Media Inquiries: Ryan Marr, Chief Executive Officer, 416-386-3099, [email protected]

Related Links

www.ChesswoodGroup.com

