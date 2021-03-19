Chesswood Group Limited Announces March 2021 Dividend

TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited (TSX: CHW) announced today a cash dividend of $0.02 per share for the month of March. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021, and will be paid on April 15, 2021.

Chesswood Group Limited has designated its dividends as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Chesswood Group Limited

Through three wholly-owned subsidiaries in the U.S. and Canada, Chesswood Group Limited is North America's only publicly-traded commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. Our Colorado-based Pawnee Leasing Corporation, founded in 1982, finances a highly diversified portfolio of commercial equipment leases and loans through relationships with over 600 independent brokers in the U.S. Located in Houston, Texas, Tandem Finance Inc. provides equipment financing to small and medium sized businesses in the U.S. through the equipment vendor channel. In Canada, Blue Chip Leasing Corporation has been originating and servicing commercial equipment leases and loans since 1996, and today operates through a nationwide network of more than 50 independent brokers.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CHW.

To learn more about Chesswood Group Limited, visit www.ChesswoodGroup.com.

The separate websites of Chesswood Group Limited's operating businesses are at www.PawneeLeasing.com www.BlueChipLeasing.com www.TandemFinance.com

