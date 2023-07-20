CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES JULY 2023 DIVIDEND

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited (TSX: CHW) today announced that a dividend in an amount of five cents ($0.05) per share has been declared for the month of July, payable on August 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2023.

Chesswood Group Limited advises that the dividend declared for the month ending July 31, 2023 will not be eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Chesswood Group Limited is a Toronto, Canada based holding company whose subsidiaries engage in the business of specialty finance (including equipment finance throughout North America, and vehicle finance and legal sector finance in Canada), as well as the origination and management of private credit alternatives for North American investors. Our shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (under the symbol CHW).

For further information: Investor Relations, 416-386-3099, [email protected]; Media Inquiries, Ryan Marr, President & CEO, 416-386-3099, [email protected]