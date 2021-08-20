Chesswood Group Limited Announces August 2021 Dividend

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited (TSX: CHW) today announced that a dividend in an amount of three cents per share ($0.03) has been declared for the month of August, payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

Chesswood Group Limited for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation advises that the dividend declared for the month ending August 31, 2021 and all future dividends will be eligible dividends unless indicated otherwise.

About Chesswood Group Limited

Through two wholly-owned subsidiaries in the United States and two subsidiaries in Canada, Chesswood Group Limited is North America's only publicly traded commercial equipment finance company focused on small and medium-sized businesses. Colorado-based Pawnee Leasing Corporation, founded in 1982, finances a highly diversified portfolio of commercial equipment leases and loans through relationships with over 600 independent brokers in the United States. Tandem Finance Inc. provides financing in the U.S. through the equipment vendor channel. In Canada, Blue Chip Leasing Corporation has been originating and servicing commercial equipment leases and loans since 1996, and today operates through a nationwide network of more than 50 independent brokers. Vault Credit Corporation specializes in equipment leases and commercial loans across Canada, allowing for customizable financing solutions while catering to a wide spectrum of credit tiers, equipment types and sectors by offering industry-leading service levels, experienced underwriters and account administrators.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood Group Limited's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CHW.

To learn more about Chesswood Group Limited, visit www.ChesswoodGroup.com.

The websites of Chesswood Group Limited's operating businesses are:

www.PawneeLeasing.com www.BlueChipLeasing.com

www.TandemFinance.com www.VaultCredit.com

NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

SOURCE Chesswood Group Limited

For further information: Investor Relations: Phone: 416-386-3099 Email: [email protected]; Media Inquiries: Ryan Marr, Chief Executive Officer, 416-386-3099, [email protected]

Related Links

www.ChesswoodGroup.com

