CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCES APRIL 2022 DIVIDEND

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited (TSX: CHW) today announced that a dividend in an amount of four cents per share ($0.04) has been declared for the month of April, payable on May 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2022.

Chesswood Group Limited for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation advises that the dividend declared for the month ending April 30, 2022, and all future dividends will be eligible dividends unless indicated otherwise.

About Chesswood Group Limited

Through three wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and five subsidiaries in Canada, two of which are wholly owned, Chesswood Group Limited is a North American specialty finance company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Colorado-based Pawnee Leasing Corporation, founded in 1982, finances a highly diversified portfolio of commercial equipment leases and loans through relationships with over 600 brokers in the United States. Tandem Finance Inc. provides financing in the U.S. through the equipment vendor channel. In Canada, Blue Chip Leasing Corporation has been originating and servicing commercial equipment leases and loans since 1996, and today operates through a nationwide network of more than 50 brokers. Vault Credit Corporation specializes in equipment leases and commercial loans across Canada, allowing for customizable financing solutions while catering to a wide spectrum of credit tiers, equipment types and sectors by offering industry-leading service levels, experienced underwriters, and account administrators. Vault Home was acquired in September 2021 and focuses on providing home improvement and other consumer financing solutions in Canada. Rifco Inc. is focused on being the best alternative auto finance company, with the mission to help Canadians own automobiles. Rifco seeks to create sustainable long-term competitive advantages through personalized partnerships with dealers, innovative products, the use of industry-leading data and analytics, and leading collections practices. Chesswood Capital Management will provide private credit alternatives to investors seeking exposure to loan receivables, including those originated by Chesswood subsidiaries.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Chesswood Group Limited's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol CHW.

To learn more about Chesswood Group Limited, visit www.ChesswoodGroup.com.

The websites of Chesswood Group Limited's operating businesses are:

