CHESSWOOD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood" or the "Company") (TSX: CHW), a publicly traded North American specialty finance company providing commercial equipment leases and loans, automotive loans, home improvement financing, legal financing, and asset management, today announced the voting results for its 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting (the "2023 Shareholders Meeting") held on May 18, 2023. A total of 10,664,957 shares (approximately 55.27% of the 19,295,888 voting shares eligible to be voted at the 2023 Shareholders Meeting) were represented in person or by proxy.

Each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 3, 2023 were elected as Directors of the Company at the 2023 Shareholders Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes cast in respect of the election of the Directors are set out below:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Catherine Barbaro 10,411,093 99.615 40,254 0.385 Raghunath Davloor 10,103,003 96.667 348,344 3.333 Robert J. Day 10,073,316 96.383 378,031 3.617 Jeff Fields 10,291,031 98.466 160,316 1.534 Ryan Marr 10,443,851 99.928 7,496 0.072 Edward Sonshine 10,425,596 99.754 25,751 0.246 Frederick W. Steiner 10,438,366 99.876 12,981 0.124 Daniel Wittlin 10,076,468 96.413 374,879 3.587



Shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, with 96.57% of the votes cast in favour.

ABOUT CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED

Chesswood Group Limited is a Toronto, Canada based holding company whose subsidiaries engage in the business of specialty finance (including equipment finance throughout North America, and vehicle finance and legal sector finance in Canada), as well as the origination and management of private credit alternatives for North American investors. Our shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (under the symbol CHW).

