CHESSWOOD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Chesswood Group Limited

May 18, 2023

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Chesswood Group Limited ("Chesswood" or the "Company") (TSX: CHW), a publicly traded North American specialty finance company providing commercial equipment leases and loans, automotive loans, home improvement financing, legal financing, and asset management, today announced the voting results for its 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting (the "2023 Shareholders Meeting") held on May 18, 2023. A total of 10,664,957 shares (approximately 55.27% of the 19,295,888 voting shares eligible to be voted at the 2023 Shareholders Meeting) were represented in person or by proxy.

Each of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 3, 2023 were elected as Directors of the Company at the 2023 Shareholders Meeting. 

Detailed results of the votes cast in respect of the election of the Directors are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Catherine Barbaro

10,411,093

99.615

40,254

0.385

Raghunath Davloor

10,103,003

96.667

348,344

3.333

Robert J. Day

10,073,316

96.383

378,031

3.617

Jeff Fields

10,291,031

98.466

160,316

1.534

Ryan Marr

10,443,851

99.928

7,496

0.072

Edward Sonshine

10,425,596

99.754

25,751

0.246

Frederick W. Steiner

10,438,366

99.876

12,981

0.124

Daniel Wittlin

10,076,468

96.413

374,879

3.587


Shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, with 96.57% of the votes cast in favour.

ABOUT CHESSWOOD GROUP LIMITED

Chesswood Group Limited is a Toronto, Canada based holding company whose subsidiaries engage in the business of specialty finance (including equipment finance throughout North America, and vehicle finance and legal sector finance in Canada), as well as the origination and management of private credit alternatives for North American investors. Our shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (under the symbol CHW).

