CHERY Officially Announces Robert Lewandowski as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador, Reinforcing the Global Expression of the "For Family" Brand Philosophy

BARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- CHERY Brand officially announced at its European Operations Center in Barcelona that world-renowned football icon Robert Lewandowski has joined the brand as CHERY Brand Global Ambassador. Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International CEO of the EU Region, attended the ceremony. During the event, both parties formally signed the partnership agreement, exchanged commemorative gifts, and held a key handover ceremony for the TIGGO9 CSH, officially marking the start of a new chapter in their global collaboration.

Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International and CEO of the EU Region, signs the partnership agreement with Robert Lewandowski.

As one of the most iconic figures in world football, Lewandowski is globally recognized for his consistent professional excellence, disciplined professionalism, and positive public image. His enduring commitment to family values, responsibility, and long-term vision aligns naturally with CHERY's "For Family" mission.

For CHERY, "For Family" is more than a brand slogan -- it is the cornerstone of the brand's products and technology development. Focused on what matters most to families, CHERY is committed to delivering "Space. For Family," "Safety. For Family," and "Technology. For Family," meeting users' needs for greater space, enhanced safety, and smarter mobility.

Looking ahead, CHERY will continue to deepen its global presence through technological innovation and a long-term commitment to excellence, creating safer, more enjoyable mobility experiences with users around the world.

SOURCE Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Zhang Tianyi, +86 15847672664, [email protected]