Cherne Industries Unveils New Website with Robust Content and Navigation Features

The new website houses the brand's full product catalog, allowing customers to search more than 700 Cherne products , including each product's specifications, key features, FAQs and safety/instruction manuals. In addition to this technical information, as well as case studies and blogs, the website hosts online training opportunities and detailed how-to videos.

The Cherne website is mobile-friendly and includes sophisticated navigation with enhanced functionality, making it simple for users to find the specific product they need across both the Waterworks and Plumbing categories. Visitors seeking additional help or information can also communicate in-real-time with a Cherne expert using the "Ask a Tech" functionality, conveniently located at the yellow question mark icon in the bottom right corner of each webpage.

"We're thrilled to debut the new Cherne website," says Katherine Lehtinen, Senior Vice President of Brand and Digital Marketing at Oatey. "Not only does it allow us to better serve and connect with the waterworks and plumbing contractors who rely on our products, but it also gives us an opportunity to share our story and reinforce a mission that's so important to us – developing the best pipe plugs & testing tools to ensure safety and efficiency at jobsites across the globe."

To explore Cherne's new website and product catalog, go to CherneInd.com. Visit Cherne's media resources page to download high-resolution images.

ABOUT CHERNE INDUSTRIES

Part of the Oatey Co. family of companies, Cherne Industries (Cherne®) is the industry-leading manufacturer of test plugs and testing equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems. Based out of its state-of-the-art headquarters in Shakopee, Minn., Cherne's products are manufactured with an unwavering commitment to safety and quality.

Available via Oatey Co.'s distribution network throughout North America and through partner distribution on every continent, Cherne products are relied upon by residential and commercial contractors, as well as industrial and municipal engineers, worldwide.

For more information, visit www.CherneInd.com, call 1-800-843-7584 or follow Cherne on LinkedIn.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

