Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after close of markets.

A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. To access the webcast click here.

SOURCE Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

For further information: Mark Davis, President & CEO, Tel: (416) 496-4176; Rohit Bhardwaj, Vice-President, Finance and CFO, Tel: (416) 496-4177

Related Links

http://www.chemtradelogistics.com

