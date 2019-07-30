Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) will release its results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after close of markets.

A conference call to review the results will be webcast live on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. To access the webcast click here.

For further information: Mark Davis, President & CEO, Tel: (416) 496-4176; Rohit Bhardwaj, Vice-President, Finance and CFO, Tel: (416) 496-4177

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water...

