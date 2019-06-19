Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Declares June 2019 Distribution

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Jun 19, 2019, 09:30 ET

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.10 per unit for the month of June 2019 payable on July 31, 2019 to unitholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

Website: chemtradelogistics.com

For further information: Mark Davis, President & CEO, Tel: (416) 496-4176; Rohit Bhardwaj, Vice President, Finance & CFO, Tel: (416) 496-4177

http://www.chemtradelogistics.com

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water...

