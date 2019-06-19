Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Declares June 2019 Distribution

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) today announced that it has declared a cash distribution of $0.10 per unit for the month of June 2019 payable on July 31, 2019 to unitholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2019.

Holders of units who are non-residents of Canada will be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund.

Website: chemtradelogistics.com

SOURCE Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

For further information: Mark Davis, President & CEO, Tel: (416) 496-4176; Rohit Bhardwaj, Vice President, Finance & CFO, Tel: (416) 496-4177

Related Links

http://www.chemtradelogistics.com

