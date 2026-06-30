CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF THE REMAINING 7.00% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES MATURING ON JUNE 30, 2028

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TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) (OTCQX®: CGIFF) ("Chemtrade" or the "Fund") announced today that it has completed the redemption of all of its remaining 7.00% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures that mature on June 30, 2028 (the "2028 Debentures"). $4,296,000 aggregate principal amount of 2028 Debentures were redeemed as part of the redemption. Since May 21, 2026, the date the Fund announced its intention to redeem the 2028 Debentures, the Fund has issued a total of 1,651,738 units to satisfy prior conversions of the 2028 Debentures. As of the date hereof, the Fund has approximately 112.6 million units issued and outstanding.

As part of the redemption, holders of the 2028 Debentures received approximately $1,034.712329 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2028 Debentures redeemed, representing their par value, plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the redemption date. The 2028 Debentures (TSX: CHE.DB.H) have been de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and South America. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also a leading producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides value-added water solutions, as well as industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

SOURCE Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

For further information: Endri Leno, Vice President, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]