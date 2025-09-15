CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 6.50% CONVERTIBLE UNSECURED SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE OCTOBER 31, 2026

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) ("Chemtrade" or the "Fund") announced today that it has completed the redemption of all of its outstanding 6.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due October 31, 2026 (the "2026 Debentures"). $99,970,000 aggregate principal amount of 2026 Debentures were redeemed as a result of the redemption.

As a result of the redemption, holders of the 2026 Debentures received approximately $1,024.5753425 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2026 Debentures redeemed, representing their par value, plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the redemption date. The 2026 Debentures (TSX: CHE.DB.E) have been de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

On August 14, 2025, the date the Fund announced its intention to redeem the 2026 Debentures, $100,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2026 Debentures was outstanding. Since August 14, 2025, the Fund has issued a total of 1,898 units to satisfy prior conversions of the 2026 Debentures. As of the date hereof, the Fund has approximately 113 million units issued and outstanding.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also a leading producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

