CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES PRICING OF A $250 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE OFFERING BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INC.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: CHE.UN) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chemtrade Logistics Inc. (the "Company" and together with the Fund, "Chemtrade") has priced a private placement offering (the "Offering") of $250 million principal amount of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032 of the Company (the "Notes"). The Notes will be sold at a price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, bearing interest at a fixed rate of 5.750% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1, commencing on April 1, 2026. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Fund and certain of its subsidiaries.

The net proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

"We recently announced a series of transactions to reduce our exposure to dilutive capital, including a redemption and substantial issuer bid for our outstanding 2027 convertible debentures and a substantial issuer bid for our outstanding 2028 convertible debentures. Those transactions are intended to minimize conversions that may dilute our unitholders", said Rohit Bhardwaj, Chemtrade's Chief Financial Officer. He added, "This Offering is another step in furtherance of our capital optimization strategy and maturing our balance sheet by introducing long-tenor non-dilutive debt."

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, as joint bookrunners.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to close on or about October 1, 2025.

The Notes will be offered for sale in Canada on a private placement basis and may also be offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A in the United States. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydrosulphite. Chemtrade is also a leading producer of high purity sulphuric acid for the semiconductor industry in North America. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

