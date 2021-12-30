CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION FOR ADDITIONAL PROCEEDS OF $10 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH RECENTLY COMPLETED OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) ("Chemtrade" or the "Fund") announced today that it has completed the issue and sale of an additional $10 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") due August 31, 2027 at a price of $1,000 per Debenture. The Debentures were issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the syndicate of underwriters, led by RBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and TD Securities Inc., in connection with Chemtrade's recently completed public offering of $120 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures that closed on December 15, 2021. Together with the Debentures issued on December 15, 2021, Chemtrade has issued a total of $130 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite, and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

