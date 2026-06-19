Chemsyn Services Inc. Celebrates Five Years of Canadian-Owned National Service Excellence

Company marks milestone with grand opening of new National Headquarters in Vaughan, Ontario

VAUGHAN, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Chemsyn Services Inc. is celebrating five years as Canada's only Canadian-owned national chemical services organization, marking the milestone with the grand opening of its new National Headquarters at 485 Millway Avenue in Vaughan, Ontario.

Established in 2021, Chemsyn builds on more than 85 years of combined leadership experience in Canada's sanitation and hygiene industry. The company's heritage traces back to Chemsyn Chemical Corporation, a family-owned Ontario business serving the healthcare, hospitality, foodservice, institutional, and long-term care sectors. Following its acquisition by Citron Hygiene in 2017, the business became the foundation of a national chemical services division.

In April 2021, the Buda and Griffiths families reacquired the division, restoring Canadian ownership and launching Chemsyn Services Inc. as a national organization focused on sanitation, disinfection, and hygiene solutions. Supported by an experienced leadership team and a coast-to-coast network, Chemsyn was founded to deliver exceptional service through Canadian expertise, responsiveness, and accountability.

The new National Headquarters in Vaughan will serve as the hub for executive leadership, national operations, and customer support, coordinating service delivery to more than 3,600 partner facilities across Canada and strengthening operational responsiveness nationwide.

"Five years ago, we made a decision to bring Canadian ownership and accountability back to this industry," said Domenic Buda, CEO and President of Chemsyn Services Inc. "This new National Headquarters represents our continued investment in delivering faster response, greater consistency, and unmatched service to partners across Canada."

"Our people are more than service providers--they are trusted advisors, helping customers protect their operations every day," said Wayne Griffiths, Chief Operating Officer. "That relationship sets Chemsyn apart."

"The foundation of our success has always been trust--earned by solving problems and treating every customer's operation as our own," said Frank Buda, Executive Vice President. "This new National Headquarters positions us to strengthen that commitment nationally while preserving the service culture that defines Chemsyn."

About Chemsyn Services Inc.

Chemsyn Services Inc. serves organizations across healthcare, hospitality, foodservice, grocery and retail, institutional, and manufacturing sectors through its TOTALCARE™ programs and 24/7 SMARTCARE™ Service Support Program, helping facilities maintain compliance and operational continuity nationwide.

SOURCE CHEMSYN SERVICES INC.

Media Contact: Chemsyn Services Inc., [email protected], 1-833-888-CHEM (2436), www.chemsyn.com