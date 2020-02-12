Chemetall receives the Airbus SQIP award for the 6th consecutive year

The award acknowledges Chemetall's sustained performance, strong continuous improvement and customer-oriented approach in line with Airbus targets and expectations. Chemetall supplies Airbus with high-quality Naftoseal ® aircraft sealants and Ardrox ® corrosion protection products which meet the stringent requirements of the international aerospace industry. Chemetall is the only company in the history of SQIP to receive the "Accredited Supplier" status six times in a row.

"We are very pleased to have again received the prestigious Airbus SQIP accreditation, which is the highest recognition to suppliers for their quality performance. Chemetall was recognized for excellent collaboration, high commitment and outstanding delivery performance," said Jean-Marc Kopp, Global Segment Manager Aerospace. He accepted the award along with Ronald Hendriks, Quality Manager and SQIP Coordinator, and Cengiz Azap, Global Key Account Manager Airbus. Ronald Hendriks adds: "We continued to work closely with Airbus to further improve the performance of our European aerospace supply chain and meet their high-quality expectations."

Airbus reviews the performance of its suppliers

The aim of the Airbus SQIP Program is to advance major strategic Airbus suppliers toward the goal of industrial excellence with regard to product quality and delivery reliability. This goal is particularly important as production rates increase. Every year, the performance of each supplier is reviewed and either confirmed or – in case of non-conformity with the quality standards – downgraded, or even rejected.

Chemetall has a long-term partnership with Airbus

Over the past 25 years, Chemetall and Airbus have established a long-lasting and successful business relationship. From production sites in Langelsheim, Germany and Soissons, France, Chemetall supplies several Airbus sites with Naftoseal aircraft sealants, Ardrox corrosion protection products, Gardo® cleaners and pre-treatment technologies. In 2019, Chemetall expanded its production site in Langelsheim, Germany, to fulfill the increasing global demands for aircraft sealants.

About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the "Innovation Beyond Paint" program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2018, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.86 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination – Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

