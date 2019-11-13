Chemetall completes expansion of its production site in Langelsheim, Germany

"We are positioning Chemetall with the capacity expansion for the future. The investment is a major milestone for the long-term success of our company," said Christophe Cazabeau, Senior Vice President of Surface Treatment. "The demand for our aerospace technologies is high and continues to increase. The expansion will allow us to continuously and precisely meet the demands and specific requirements of the global aerospace industry."

Commitment to aerospace customers

Langelsheim is one of the largest and most versatile Chemetall production facilities globally. The project is the brand's largest single investment in the former Hans-Heinrich-Hütte. "This reflects BASF's strategic and long-term commitment to our customers in the aerospace industry and supports our journey towards being a Surface Solutions provider," says Dirk Bremm, President of BASF's Coatings division.

Ulrich Eberhardt, Manager of Chemetall's Langelsheim site, adds: "This expansion renews our commitment to the employees and the Northern Harz region, which will be further strengthened."

The 180 on-site employees support the production of aircraft sealing compounds, anti-corrosive agents, cleaning products and other chemicals for surface treatment. The manufactured and supplied Naftoseal® aircraft sealants are internationally accredited through NADCAP (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program), the global aerospace industry cooperation program for controlling and reviewing compliance in terms of quality control.

About BASF's Coatings division

The Coatings division of BASF is a global expert in the development, production and marketing of innovative and sustainable automotive OEM and refinish coatings, decorative paints as well as applied surface treatments for metal, plastic and glass substrates in a wide range of industries. The portfolio is completed by the "Innovation Beyond Paint" program which aims at developing new markets and businesses. We create advanced performance solutions and drive performance, design and new applications to meet our partners' needs all over the world. BASF shares skills, knowledge and resources of interdisciplinary and global teams for the benefit of customers by operating a collaborative network of sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. In 2018, the Coatings division achieved global sales of about €3.86 billion.

Solutions beyond your imagination – Coatings by BASF. For more information about the Coatings division of BASF and its products, visit www.basf-coatings.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

