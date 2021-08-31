Chemesis International Inc. Announces Director Resignation

A robust product portfolio that includes 5 CBD brands that are known nationally across the United States

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAB) announces that Mr. Faizaan Lalani has resigned as a Director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Lalani for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Josh Rosenberg

President

About Chemesis International Inc.:

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) is a U.S. focused multi-state cannabis company, that is focused on providing an artificially intelligent (AI) based retail solution. The Company currently holds exclusive rights to an AI based kiosk which can be deployed in high traffic areas such as, shopping malls, stadiums, transit hubs, workplaces, and large corporate headquarters.

Chemesis holds exclusive rights of the VICKI Intelligent Self-Checkout retail solution for sale of cannabis products across North America. Powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, VICKI is a modern replacement for traditional vending experiences and the first retail solution.

