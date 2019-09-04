CHEMEON eTCP™ is a Products Finishing Innovator

"The Voice of the Finishing Industry" highlights CHEMEON eTCP

MINDEN, Nev., Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- CHEMEON® Surface Technology's recently developed CHEMEON eTCP™ conversion coating and anodic seal provides a distinct visual color that indicates aluminum and other light metal parts are coated and protected.

Upon the well-received introduction of CHEMEON eTCP at SURFIN 2019, the world's largest exposition for surface/metal finishing technology, the global media brand Products Finishing selected CHEMEON and this new chemical technology for their Innovator feature in Products Finishing Magazine.

Products Finishing is the No. 1 source of surface finishing news and technology for more than 80 years. Known as "the voice of the finishing industry," the magazine, website (https://www.pfonline.com) and their social media channels are aimed at manufacturing and OEM leaders in anodizing, plating, and other surface treatment technologies.

In addition to a distinct visual color, the patent pending CHEMEON eTCP chemistry provides superior corrosion protection and adhesion performance that exceeds MIL-DTL-5541 and MIL-DTL-81706 for immersion, spray, brush and touch up pen.

The article, written by Products Finishing Managing Editor, Angela Osborne details the evolution of this novel chemistry and the collaboration between CHEMEON, and the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) under a cooperative research and development agreement to implement CHEMEON eTCP.

The article contains quotes from inventor of the technology, Dr. Sjon Westre, CHEMEON Vice President of Technology, Mr. Peter Sheridan, Senior Materials Engineer at Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) and Dr. Madylon Meiling, CEO of CHEMEON who said, "CHEMEON eTCP represents the evolution of trivalent chromium pretreatments. One look and you know that your parts are protected." Dr. Meiling adds, "Products Finishing featuring CHEMEON and our eTCP as an 'innovator' recognizes our commitment to create technology that meets the needs of global Aerospace, Military, Prime Contractors, and commercial Metal Finishers. CHEMEON eTCP replaces the known carcinogen hexavalent chrome (CrVI) and its identifiable yellow/gold hue with the violet to blue hues of CHEMEON eTCP. We developed the CHEMEON eTCP technology as a safe, non-carcinogenic trivalent chromium conversion coating and anodic seal."

About CHEMEON Surface Technology

CHEMEON Surface Technology is a global leader in advanced, environmentally responsible, surface engineering solutions. CHEMEON is licensed by the US Navy to manufacture and provide MIL-SPEC QPL Trivalent Chromium Pre- Treatment; CHEMEON TCP-HF (Hex Free), CHEMEON TCP-HF EPA (Extended Protection Additive), CHEMEON TCP-HF SP (Spray) and CHEMEON TCP-HF Touch Up Pen. CHEMEON's patented and proprietary chemistries include: Military Grade CHEMEON eTCP, CHEMEON TCP-NP (NoPrep) and zero chrome CHEMEON 0CP-6800. CHEMEON also provides a full line of anodizing pre and post treatments, additives, dyes, custom R&D, consulting and university level training.

