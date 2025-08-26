Cheelcare Signs Five-Year Lease for New Manufacturing Facility to Support Growth

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in assistive mobility devices, has entered into a five-year lease agreement with an option for another five years, for a 16,000 square foot freestanding industrial facility located in Markham, Ontario.

This expansion is a critical step in sustaining the Company's rapid growth, enabling Cheelcare to significantly improve production capacity for its flagship Companion power assist product, while also establishing a dedicated production line for Curio, its patented omni-directionally tilting complex rehab power wheelchair.

The newly renovated facility offers greater flexibility for research and development, manufacturing, assembly, and warehousing operations, as well as office space for staff and a dedicated space for product education. Located just minutes from Highways 404, 407, and 7, the site offers efficient access to suppliers, logistics partners, and dealer networks.

"Securing this new space is the catalyst of our growth strategy," said Eugene Cherny, CEO of Cheelcare. "This facility will allow us to scale our production capabilities, establish new production lines for our products, and meet growing market demand for our innovative mobility solutions."

The lease term commences on August 1st with occupancy scheduled for Sept 1st.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life.

www.cheelcare.ca

