CheckSammy secures $45M Strategic Investment to Expand Waste Diversion from Landfills

Funding led by I Squared Capital, alongside Zero Infinity Partners and TriplePoint Capital

The investment will support the launch of the Veridiant SaaS Platform and CheckSammy's continued expansion

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- CheckSammy, the world's largest bulk waste and sustainability operator, today announced a $45 million strategic investment that will enhance the company's ability to deliver transparent, measurable waste diversion and carbon reduction benefits to companies.

The growth equity round is led by I Squared Capital, with Zero Infinity Partners participating. In addition, CheckSammy has entered into a growth capital and revolving credit facility with TriplePoint Capital, LLC. This is Zero Infinity Partners' second investment in CheckSammy, reaffirming their belief in the company's mission and commercial success. Ross Berger from I Squared Capital and John Kwaak from Zero Infinity Partners will join CheckSammy's Board of Directors as part of the funding agreement.

CheckSammy provides on-demand, same-day bulk waste removal and bespoke sustainability services, with revenue growing 40x since first commercializing in 2020. The company operates a two-sided marketplace, connecting independent waste haulers and service providers with enterprise customers. The marketplace model enables seamless national contracting and best-in-class service coverage across North America, at a highly competitive price point, delivering meaningful value to end customers. The funding will allow the first-of-its-kind circular waste management service provider to improve its ability to help companies achieve and verify their waste diversion goals.

In addition, the funding will support the launch of Veridiant, CheckSammy's sustainability software platform that provides detailed diversion analytics, carbon inset and offset capabilities, a materials marketplace, and integrates with customers' existing ESG technology stack. Together, CheckSammy and Veridiant provide a solution to strategically manage, analyze, and optimize ESG metrics, enabling true Sustainability-as-a-Service to CheckSammy clients.

"The continued support of our work allows us to accelerate our mission to build waste diversion technology and data aggregation," said Sam Scoten, CEO and Founder of CheckSammy. "We look forward to expanding our role as enablers of the circular economy by providing new tools to strategically optimize our clients' ESG scores and diversion efforts."

"CheckSammy has quickly established itself as a leading provider of bulk junk removal services in North America," said Kevin Crull, Global InfraTech Fund Partner at I Squared Capital. "The company is providing an essential service to enterprise customers, while delivering tangible sustainability benefits, primarily in the form of landfill diversion. CheckSammy is a natural fit at I Squared, and we are pleased to partner with them as they expand their operations and deepen their technology leadership in the waste sector."

About CheckSammy:

CheckSammy is the world's largest bulk waste and sustainability operator. The company is a nationwide provider of on-demand, same-day waste and bulk junk removal and sustainability services. CheckSammy utilizes proprietary technology, data-backed techniques, and exclusive partnerships with a vast network of respected sustainability vendors across the continent to move efficiently and tackle complex waste and recycling situations without being tied to a specific destination or solution. Investors include I Squared Capital, Zero Infinity Partners, and TriplePoint Capital. For more information about CheckSammy, visit checksammy.com .

About I Squared Capital:

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure manager with over $38 billion in assets under management focused on investing in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Headquartered in Miami, the firm has more than 240 professionals across its offices in Singapore, London, New Delhi, Taipei, and Sydney. I Squared Capital has invested in a diverse portfolio of 81 companies with over 66,000 employees in 71 countries across the utilities, energy, digital infrastructure, transport, environmental infrastructure, and social infrastructure sectors providing essential services to millions of people around the world.

About Zero Infinity Partners:

Founded in 2022, Zero Infinity Partners (ZIP) is pioneering the infra-tech investing category. ZIP invests in founders and companies looking to deploy innovative technologies and business ideas in the global infrastructure sectors, including energy, power, mobility, logistics, data, water, and waste. ZIP offers the vision, discipline and deep infra ecosystem understanding essential to futureproofing and advancing the systems that keep the world in motion – through the following innovations: digitization & automation, decarbonization & electrification, and differentiated project development.

About TriplePoint Capital:

TriplePoint Capital is a Sand Hill Road-based global investment platform which provides customized debt financing, leasing, direct equity investments and other complementary solutions to venture capital-backed companies in technology and other high growth industries. Since TriplePoint's launch in 2006, they've provided more than $10 billion in commitments to more than 1,000 venture capital-backed companies across the globe.

For further information: Josh Garrett, CheckSammy,[email protected]