Checkpoint Systems Announces CBD Product Protection Solutions for Retailers

Provides Security Keepers and Labels for theft prevention on products containing CBD

THOROFARE, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Checkpoint Systems, a leading global supplier of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS), RFID solutions and Alpha High-Theft Solutions for the retail industry, today announced its line of specialized security labels and Keepers® to protect against retail CBD theft.

The portfolio of solutions offers retailers the ability to openly display popular CBD and other high value products by removing them from locked cabinets, assuring easy access for customers. Security Labels and Keepers are proven to increase sales and decrease shrink with an impressive ROI.

According to Stuart Rosenthal, Vice President of Sales for Checkpoint's Alpha High-Theft Solutions, "By having such a wide variety of Keeper sizes available, it makes protecting new products, such as CBD, straightforward and simple."

Keeper features include:

Available in AM or RF technology

Durable construction

Quick application and removal

Keeps original package intact

Customization options available

Label features include:

Visible EAS circuit provides a strong visual deterrent against shoplifters

Clear viewing window complements product packaging

Offers covert protection without brand degradation

Uses aggressive packaging adhesive

Designed to support high-speed @source integration

Custom printing available

Availability:

Keepers and Labels are available immediately.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf.

Twitter: @CheckpointSys

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs approximately 19,000 people and operates 150 facilities in 25 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CheckpointSys

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CheckpointSys

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alpha-high-theft-solutions/



SOURCE Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

For further information: Liz Churchill, Marketing Director, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., 856-251-2148, lchurchill@checkpt.com, www.checkpointsystems.com

Related Links

www.checkpointsystems.com

