MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Do you have lottery tickets that you still haven't checked? You could be the winner of a whopping $70,000,000 and not know it! Loto-Québec is asking the media for help in finding the person who purchased the winning ticket for the October 9 Lotto Max draw in the Montréal area.

What's more, two $1,000,000 prizes and one $500,000 prize have yet to be claimed. The winning tickets were purchased in Gatineau, the regional county municipality of Thérèse-De Blainville and Saint-Hubert.

A reminder that, under the current circumstances, customers can check their tickets easily via lotoquebec.com and the Loto-Québec Lotteries app.

To see the list of unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more, please go to the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com.

Unclaimed prizes:

$70,000,000 – Lotto Max Administrative region: Montréal Draw date: October 9, 2020 Prize category: Grand prize

Winning selection: 04 06 12 30 32 33 34

Claim deadline: October 9, 2021 $1,000,000 – Québec Max Administrative region: Outaouais (Gatineau) Draw date: July 5, 2019 Prize category: Additional selection

Winning selection: 02 09 10 16 25 29 49

Claim deadline: January 3, 2021 $1,000,000 – Extra Administrative region: Laurentides (regional county municipality of Thérèse-De Blainville) Draw date: July 24, 2019 Prize category: Grand prize

Winning selection: 5823177 Claim deadline: January 22, 2021 $500,000 – Lotto Max Administrative region: Montérégie (Saint-Hubert) Draw date: January 7, 2020 Prize category: Maxmillions (shared)

Winning selection: 07 10 17 20 38 43 49 Claim deadline: January 6, 2021

Unclaimed prizes: More information

Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize.

Please note: Owners of physical lottery tickets with an expiry date between March 17 and September 17, 2020 , inclusively who've won a prize will have an additional six months to claim it.

, inclusively who've won a prize will have an additional six months to claim it. Loto-Québec informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize over $100,000 has still not been claimed after several weeks.

has still not been claimed after several weeks. Please go to the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com to see the list of unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more.

section of lotoquebec.com to see the list of unclaimed prizes of or more. Press releases and social media messages related to these unclaimed prizes may also be issued.

Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

COVID-19: How to claim your prize

As part of the collective effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of its customers and employees, Loto-Québec has reopened its prize claim offices in Montréal and Quebec City by appointment only, and only for prize claims amounting to $10,000 or more. Right now, the safest and most efficient way to claim a prize amounting to less than $10,000 is by mail. Prizes amounting to $600 or less can be claimed at any Loto-Québec retailer. The payment terms for prizes won on lotoquebec.com remain the same.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and October 19, 2020, Loto-Québec paid out 90 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lotteries have provided 12 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

