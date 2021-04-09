MONTRÉAL, April 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Do you have lottery tickets that you still haven't checked? Loto-Québec is asking the media for help in finding several winners. Among them are three millionaires who have yet to claim their prize and who bought their winning ticket in the regional county municipality of Beauharnois-Salaberry, the regional county municipality of La Vallée-du-Richelieu, and Laval.

What's more, six prizes of $100,000 have yet to be claimed. The winning tickets were purchased in Victoriaville, Montréal, Châteauguay and Rouyn-Noranda.

A reminder that, under the current circumstances, customers can check their tickets easily via lotoquebec.com and the Loto-Québec Lotteries app.

Unclaimed prizes:

$1,000,000 – Lotto 6/49 Administrative region: Montérégie (RCM of Beauharnois-Salaberry) Draw date: April 7, 2021 Prize category: Guaranteed prize Winning selection: 63523832-01 Claim deadline: April 7, 2022 $1,000,000 – Banco Administrative region: Montérégie (RCM of La Vallée-du-Richelieu) Draw date: April 1, 2021 Prize category: Grand prize Winning selection: 04 05 07 14 15 16 17 27 33 34 37 44 46 51 54 55 57 61 62 65 Claim deadline: April 1, 2022 $1,000,000 – Extra Administrative region: Laval Draw date: October 9, 2020 Prize category: Grand prize

Winning selection: 7746780 Claim deadline: October 9, 2021 Two shares of $200,000 – Lotto 6/49 Administrative region: Centre-du-Québec (Victoriaville) Draw date: March 13, 2021 Prize category: Guaranteed prize (group-play ticket)

Winning selection: 71962573-02

Claim deadline: March 13, 2022 $200,000 – Banco Administrative region: Montréal Draw date: March 7, 2021 Prize category: 10/10

Winning selection: 01 02 05 08 20 22 25 27 35 44 48 50 51 59 63 64 65 67 69 70

Claim deadline: March 7, 2022 $104,019 – Lotto 6/49 Administrative region: Montérégie (Châteauguay) Draw date: March 31, 2021 Prize category: 5/6+C Winning selection: 03 07 08 12 37 40 (41) Claim deadline: March 31, 2022 $100,000 – Lotto 6/49 Administrative region: Abitibi-Témiscamingue (Rouyn-Noranda) Draw date: March 27, 2021 Prize category: Guaranteed prize Winning selection: 64307673-01 Claim deadline: March 27, 2022 $100,000 – Lotto Poker Administrative region: Montréal Draw date: March 24, 2021 Prize category: Grand prize Winning selection: 3 of diamonds, 7 of diamonds, 9 of spades, 10 of clubs and Queen of hearts Claim deadline: March 24, 2022

Unclaimed prizes: More information

Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize.

Loto-Québec informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize over $100,000 still hasn't been claimed after several weeks.

still hasn't been claimed after several weeks. Please go to the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com to see the list of unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more.

section of lotoquebec.com to see the list of unclaimed prizes of or more. Press releases and social media messages related to these unclaimed prizes may also be issued.

Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

COVID-19: How to claim your prize

As part of the collective effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health of its customers and employees, Loto-Québec is urging ticket holders who've won a prize of $25,000 or more to contact its customer service team. Right now, the safest and most efficient way to claim a prize amounting to less than $25,000 is by mail. For more information on prize payment terms and conditions, please visit lotoquebec.com.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and April 5, 2021, Loto-Québec paid out 39 prizes of $1,000,000 or more. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lotteries have provided 7 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

