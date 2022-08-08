GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Hull Causeway and Union Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

from Friday, August 5 , at 8 pm , to Monday, August 8 , at 5 am (the bridge will be temporarily open to Gatineau -bound traffic for 4 hours during the firework event on Saturday, August 6 , from 7:30 to 11:30 pm )

from Friday, August 12 , at 8 pm , to Sunday, August 14 , at 6 pm (the bridge will be temporarily open to Gatineau -bound traffic for 4 hours during the firework event on Saturday, August 13 , from 7:30 to 11:30 pm )

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during these periods. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Signage will be on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]