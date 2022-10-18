Chaudière Crossing closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Hull Causeway and Union Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:

Friday, October 21 , at 5 am to Monday, October 24 , at 5 am

Friday, October 28 , at 9 am to Monday, October 31 , at 5 am

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the crossing during these periods, but the sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Signage will be on site.

Please note that these closures could be cancelled depending on the progress of the work. Other closures could also be added during weekdays to carry out the work. Weekday closures will be communicated separately.

Commuters can stay informed about the work performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]