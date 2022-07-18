Jul 18, 2022, 13:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Hull Causeway and Union Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:
- from Friday, July 22, at 8 pm, to Monday, July 25, at 5 am
- from Friday, July 29, at 8 pm, to Sunday, July 31, at 5 am
No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during these periods. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Signage will be on site.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
