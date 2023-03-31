GATINEAU, QC, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists for an extended period to carry out work related to the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening projects. The closure will take place during the following period:

Friday, March 31 , at 8 pm to Thursday, July 6 , at 5 am

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

To minimize the impact and disruption for active users, public transit and motorists, the northbound lane (Ottawa to Gatineau) will reopen during weekdays from 3 to 6 pm, beginning May 5.

The southbound lane will remain closed to vehicular traffic until the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening projects are completed.

During the work, pedestrians will still have access through the construction zone, and cyclists will have to dismount and walk through the construction zone.

This new schedule will allow for all work at the Chaudière Crossing to be completed earlier than anticipated. PSPC will continue to work with the construction manager for the projects and its partners to identify opportunities to advance the work until the completion of the projects.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

PSPC asks users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]