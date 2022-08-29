Chaudière Crossing closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Hull Causeway and Union Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:

Tuesday, August 30 , at 8 pm to Wednesday, August 31 , at 5 am

Wednesday, August 31 , at 8 pm to Thursday, September 1 , at 5 am

Thursday, September 1 , at 8 pm to Friday, September 2 , at 5 am

Friday, September 9 , at 8 pm to Monday, September 12 , at 5 am

Friday, September 16 , at 8 pm to Monday, September 19 , at 5 am

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during these periods, but the sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Signage will be on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]