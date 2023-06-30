GATINEAU, QC, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to all traffic during the following period:

Saturday, July 1 , at 6 am , to Sunday, July 2 , at 2 am

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The crossing will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists during Canada Day festivities. Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use the Portage Bridge to get to Ottawa.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]