Chartwells and Mount Royal University Form 7-Year Foodservice Partnership

Chartwells brings a customized dining program to the MRU campus community meeting the needs of students and matching the campus culture

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Mount Royal University has awarded Chartwells the contract as their new foodservice provider, confirming a 7-year partnership. As a strategic partner, Chartwells is committed to creating an exceptional dining experience for the MRU campus community.

"We look forward to working with Chartwells to meet the unique and changing needs of our campus, while supporting our 2025 Strategic Plan, "Learning Together, Leading Together". This emphasizes to us and others that Mount Royal places students first, and we are excited to have Chartwells as our foodservice partner to help deliver on this plan," said Tim Rahilly, Mount Royal University President.

Ashton Sequeira, President, Chartwells Canada stated, "Mount Royal University puts students first, and at Chartwells we are committed to supporting this vision – keeping students' needs front and centre. With this in mind, we are dedicated to providing students with nourishing food and experiences that support their holistic well-being and are honoured to have been chosen to serve the MRU campus community."

In addition to putting students first, MRU and Chartwells align in creating a culinary culture that transforms retail dining concepts with an emphasis on sustainability and technology. Through Chartwells' Thinking Ahead Giving Back (TAGB) vision, Chartwells takes a purpose-led approach to innovating the MRU dining experience, focusing on key elements that benefit the MRU community:

- Making "The Table" the destination of choice for the MRU community – From resident dining plans to serving all students, staff, and faculty, The Table dining hall will be transformed by Chartwells to provide the ambiance, well-being, and nourishment for the campus community. Driving value and focusing on locally sourced, homemade food choices, Chartwells elevates students' opportunity to access variety, quality, and value while supporting local and sustainable options.

- Weaving in Sustainability and Community Building Initiatives – Chartwells' focus on reducing food waste, addressing the use of single-use plastics, and growing plant-forward meal options, weaves sustainability into the dining experience delivery plan. Community building through Chartwells' proprietary program FYUL (Feed Your Unique Lifestyle) brings a holistic approach to wellness, while initiatives like "Stop Food Waste Day" engage the MRU student community on how to collectively eliminate food waste.

- Leading with Technology – Chartwells enhances the guest experience through their focus on innovative digital technologies. Integrating technology into the campus dining experience, the Boost mobile app has been developed exclusively for Chartwells by their technology division and allows students and guests to pre-order and pre-pay for customized meals in just a few taps.

Chartwells and Mount Royal University are working side by side in creating a customized culinary culture, making positive social and environmental impacts, and engaging the MRU community through innovative technology that supports a student first experience.

About Chartwells Canada – Compass Group Canada

Chartwells Canada is a sector of Compass Group Canada, the country's leading foodservice and support services provider with over 25,000 associates working throughout the country. The company specializes in providing foodservices and support services across the core sectors including leading sports and leisure venues, executive dining rooms and cafes, schools, universities, seniors' residences and hospitals as well as remote camps and offshore oil rigs. Compass Group Canada has been certified as Great Place to Work (2018; 2019; 2020); Best Workplaces Retail & Hospitality (2019, 2020) and Best Workplaces in Ontario (2020)] by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

SOURCE Chartwells Canada

For further information: Chartwells Canada, Courtney Gardner, Senior Manager Communications647.633.5420, [email protected]